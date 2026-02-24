Jajpur: An eviction drive was carried out today at the farmhouse of former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Odisha's Jajpur district over alleged encroachment of government land.

As per reports, bulldozers were used at the farmhouse located in Panturi by the Dharmasala tehsil administration. The action comes days after tension erupted at the farmhouse when two groups reportedly clashed at the site.

After the incident, Balabantaray had claimed ownership of the farmhouse. The Dharmasala tehsil then issued a notice asking him or his representative to appear and present documents regarding the alleged illegal occupation. A 30-day notice was served in this connection.

In response, Balabantaray moved the Orissa High Court through his lawyer, seeking identification and demarcation of his claimed 12 acres and 88 decimals of land. He also requested that no eviction be carried out until the demarcation process was completed.

Following the High Court’s direction, the tehsil authorities began measurement of the land on February 17. Based on the findings, the eviction process was initiated.

Officials from Dharmasala and Badachana tehsils, along with personnel from Jenapur police station and a platoon force, were deployed during the drive to maintain law and order.

According to officials, more than one acre of government land was found within the boundary wall of the farmhouse.

“As per the records, 1 acre and 10 decimals of land will be brought back into government possession,” said Gagan Bihari Das, Additional Tehsildar, Dharmasala.