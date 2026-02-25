Sundargarh: Fresh archaeological findings have revealed that human habitation existed in Odisha’s Sundargarh district nearly 40,000 years ago. Researchers from the History Department of Sundargarh Autonomous College have discovered stone tools and weapons dating back to the Palaeolithic period from the Ib river basin.

The discovery was made after a two-year archaeological survey led by Assistant Professor Dr Sakir Hussain. A team of seven postgraduate students carried out detailed fieldwork in the Balijori area of the Ib river basin and at Baldamal under the Sundargarh Sadar block.

During the survey, the team found several stone-made weapons believed to have been used for hunting, along with tools that were part of the daily life of early humans. Based on preliminary assessment, the artefacts date between 10,000 and 40,000 years old, pointing to the presence of prehistoric communities in the region.

Dr Hussain said that further research and systematic excavation at Balijori and Baldamal could bring more rare and significant information about the lifestyle, survival techniques and cultural practices of humans from that era. He added that there is a strong possibility of similar remains being present in other parts of the district, and the department will continue its survey work.

The latest findings add to Sundargarh’s growing historical importance. In 2024, the Geological Survey of India had identified a unique geo-heritage site near Kanika Brahmanigaon under the Hemgir block. The site, locally known as Chengapahad, was included among 90 rare geo-heritage sites in the country.

With the discovery of prehistoric remains from the Ib valley, Sundargarh has further strengthened its position as a district of significant geological and archaeological value. Experts believe that detailed excavation and scientific study could reshape understanding of early human settlement patterns in western Odisha.