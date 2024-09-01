Puri: Enhancing security at Ananda Bazaar on the premises of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) deployed ex-army personnel from today.

A team of 20 retired army personnel were deployed at the Ananda Bazaar area to oversee the security. They will be on duty in civil dress in two shifts -- from 6.00 AM to 10.00 AM and from 2.00 PM to 10.00 PM -- every day.

Recently, the temple administration appointed 20 retired army personnel to oversee the activities of servitors as well as devotees at Ananda Bazaar, a place inside the Jagannath Temple where Mahaprasad is sold.

"Strict measures will be in place to prevent the sale of stale prasad at the Anand Bazaar. Only designated and authorized cooks, as notified by the temple administration, will be permitted to sell Mahaprasad, ensuring the sanctity of the offerings. The behaviour and conduct towards devotees will also be closely monitored to maintain decorum, said Ajay Jena, SJTA Administrator (Development).

Moreover, the sale of Mahaprasad and other prasads will be restricted to designated areas within Ananda Bazaar. No other food products, except those offered to the deities, will be allowed for sale in the Anand Bazaar. If necessary, the temple administration will issue identification cards to the authorized cooks to avoid any confusion or violations, he added.