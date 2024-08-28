Puri: The Anand Bazaar at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri is set to see heightened security measures as ex-army personnel will take charge, informed Ajay Jena, Temple Administrator (Development).

A team of 20 retired army personnel will be appointed to maintain order and oversee activities at the Anand Bazaar. The recruitment process has already begun at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's office, with nearly 60 retired soldiers undergoing interviews.

This initiative is being facilitated through a private outsourcing company, with all 20 positions expected to be filled by the end of this month.

The newly recruited security personnel will be deployed at Anand Bazaar from September 1. They will have a dress code and receive specialized training to monitor activities at the Anand Bazaar.

Strict measures will be in place to prevent the sale of stale prasad at the Anand Bazaar. Only designated and authorized cooks, as notified by the temple administration, will be permitted to sell Mahaprasad, ensuring the sanctity of the offerings. The behaviour and conduct towards devotees will also be closely monitored to maintain decorum, said Jena.

Moreover, the sale of Mahaprasad and other prasads will be restricted to designated areas within Anand Bazaar. No other food products, except those offered to the deities, will be allowed for sale in the Anand Bazaar. If necessary, the temple administration will issue identification cards to the authorized cooks to avoid any confusion or violations, added Jena.