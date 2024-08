Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance court ordered to confiscate the disproportionate assets (DA) worth over Rs 5.86 Crore of 'corrupt' BMC engineer Subash Chandra Mishra.

The Special Confiscation Court, Bhubaneswar, passed an order today for confiscating the immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs.5,86,23,945.65 (Rupees Five Crore Eighty-six Lakh Twentythree Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-five & Sixty-five paisa) of Subash Chandra Mishra, the Ex-Engineer of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets.

The DA includes 2 double-storeyed buildings, 1 single-storeyed building and 3 plots in MouzaRajarani, Bhubaneswar and Bhimpur and movable assets (Bank & Insurance deposits, investment in shares & Gold ornaments over 2.5 Kg).

Earlier, the ex-municipal engineer was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) PC Act.1988 for possession of the above-referred assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the investigation, the concerned properties were attached, and the Vigilance moved the Confiscation Court for confiscation of the same.

After hearing the confiscation case, the Court announced the confiscation judgment which was received today.

The DA case was investigated by Trinath Patel, Ex-DSP, Vigilance Cell Division. Manas Ranjan Mishra, Special Public Prosecutor, Court of Authorized Officer, Special Court, Bhubaneswar and others were conducting the case on behalf of Odisha Vigilance.

About confiscation of DA of corrupt government officials:

Odisha Government has enacted Spl. Courts Act, 2006 for speedy trial and confiscation of property of public servants, who had held or are holding high political and public offices and have accumulated vast property, disproportionate to their known sources of income by resorting to corrupt means. In all DA cases against senior ranks, Odisha Vigilance is simultaneously launching confiscation proceedings in Spl. Courts established for the purpose, for confiscation of their properties.

Through meticulous investigation in DA cases, Odisha Vigilance has a conviction rate of 65-75%, which is one of the best among all State level Anti Corruption Bureaus in the country. Odisha Vigilance is committed to take strong action against corrupt practices by government/public servants, including confiscation of properties acquired through corrupt means, in the future.