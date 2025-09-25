Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested two officials from Nuapada district for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 18 lakh government funds meant for climate change adaptation projects.

The accused have been identified as Trilochan Dhal, former Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO), Nuapada, and Ashok Kumar Dau, Statistical Enumerator at the CDVO’s office.

According to Vigilance, the duo diverted funds sanctioned under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) scheme into Dau’s personal bank account and misused the amount.

Following an inquiry, a case (Koraput Vigilance PS Case No. 29/2025) was registered against them under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC.

Both the former CDVO and the enumerator were taken into custody today, and further investigation into the embezzlement is underway.