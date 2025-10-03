Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress on Friday intensified its attack on the state government over the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam, alleging the involvement of influential figures, including the family members of top police officials.

Addressing the media, Odisha Congress spokesperson Bibhuti Mohapatra claimed that out of the 117 people arrested in the case, one accused has been identified as Amiya Kumar Behera, the son of former DIG (Prisons) Kulamani Behera. The retired officer left service four months ago.

The Congress leader alleged that a 'cash-for-jobs system' has taken root in the state, raising doubts and fears in the minds of meritorious candidates. “In Odisha, it is not merit but money that secures a government job. When will this corrupt practice come to an end?” Mohapatra questioned.

He also demanded a probe into the role of ITI Technology, the agency entrusted with conducting the recruitment exam. “The Crime Branch must expand its investigation to include this company and take immediate action,” Mohapatra said, adding that the credibility of the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) Chairman is now under suspicion.