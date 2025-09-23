Bhadrak: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested Sudarsana Khatua, former secretary of Bamanbindha Service Co-operative Society under BBCC Bank Ltd., Tihidi, Bhadrak, on charges of misappropriating over Rs 13 lakh from the society’s funds.

According to reports, Khatua allegedly embezzled Rs 13,32,260 by manipulating records under various heads. The irregularities included unauthorised withdrawal of members’ savings deposits, showing reduced balances in the Day Book, and inflating Mondi labour charges beyond the government-prescribed rates.

Following a detailed probe, Balasore Vigilance registered a case against Khatua. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, and further investigation is underway.