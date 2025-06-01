Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road – Balangir New Rail Line Project has achieved a historic milestone with the successful breakthrough of Tunnel No. T2, located between Buguda and Daspalla in Nayagarh District.

The final breakthrough was completed on May 30, 2025, marking the completion of excavation work across all seven planned tunnels in this strategic railway corridor.

Tunnel No. T2: A landmark in modern rail construction having length of 1,775 meters with 2-degree curve. This has been constructed in new technological method - New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).

Tunnel T2 is the second longest tunnel in Nayagarh District and a significant part of the project. It was constructed using advanced technology and tunneling methods to overcome the challenging Eastern Ghats terrain, setting a new benchmark in infrastructure execution for the Indian Railways.

All Seven Tunnels Now Completed

With the completion of T2, the breakthrough of all seven tunnels in the 75-kilometer stretch between Daspalla and Purunakatak has now been achieved.

Key Tunnel Statistics:

• Total Tunnel Length: 12.76 km

• Nayagarh District:

o T1: 800 meters

o T2: 1,775 meters

o T3: 2,620 meters (with a 2-degree curve)

• Boudh District:

o T4: 4,183 meters + 700-meter escape tunnel

o T5: 317 meters

o T6: 290.75 meters

o T7: 1,975 meters

Engineering feats amidst natural challenges - Constructing these tunnels involved tackling multiple complex challenges:

Geological & Engineering Challenges:

• Highly variable soil and rock conditions

• Multiple tunnels with curved alignments requiring precise design

• Simultaneous dual-end tunneling to meet deadlines

Environmental & Terrain Challenges:

• Sections of tunnels located near wildlife zones

• Ecologically sensitive construction practices deployed

• Use of noise and vibration control measures

Despite these obstacles, the project has made steady and impressive progress, with each breakthrough marking a step closer to full connectivity.

Strategic Progress Towards Full Connectivity

The Khurda Road – Balangir rail line spans 301 kilometers and significant portions are already operational:

• Completed:

o Khurda Road to Daspalla – 106 km

o Balangir to Purunakatak – 120 km

• In Progress:

o Remaining stretch 75 Kms from Purunakatak to Adhenigarh

Completion of this final segment will establish seamless rail connectivity between eastern and western Odisha, bringing extensive benefits to both passenger and freight traffic.

Transformative Impact on Odisha’s Economy and Society. Once fully operational, the rail line will:

• Reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir

• Improve access to education, healthcare, and markets

• Stimulate trade and regional development

• Support freight movement across Odisha and beyond

The Khurda Road - Balangir Rail Line Project is a flagship infrastructure initiative by the Indian Railways aimed at enhancing intra-state connectivity across Odisha. It promises to transform regional transportation, bridge infrastructure gaps and fuel inclusive economic growth in the state.