Balangir: An exchange of fire broke out between Maoists and security forces at Bhanpur located in the foothills of Gandhamardan in Odisha's Balangir district, informed SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo today.

However, no reports of casualties or injuries among the Maoists have been received so far.

According to reports, the Maoist-affected areas of Rengali, Maharapadar, Telenpali, and Bhanpur were under police surveillance due to intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of Maoists. Acting on this information, the security forces raided the places, during which the Maoists opened fire at them.

Combing operations are being carried out in the Gandhamardan forests from both the Balangir and Bargarh sides. Following intense search operations in Chhattisgarh, many Maoists have reportedly moved towards Odisha.

Recently, satellite images had indicated the presence of a Maoist camp in the forests of Kantamal, Boudh district, where the rebels were believed to be hiding.