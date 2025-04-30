Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance arrested Krishna Nayak, Superintendent of Excise, Dhenkanal, after she failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for ₹3 lakh in unaccounted cash recovered from her possession.

The cash was seized during a search of Nayak’s vehicle, which was intercepted near Deulasahi Road in Dhenkanal on Tuesday. Following the recovery, Nayak was taken into custody and produced before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal.

Vigilance officials also carried out simultaneous searches at five locations linked to Nayak. The searches revealed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income, including two multi-storeyed buildings in Cuttack and Puri, eight high-value plots, two benami vehicles (currently under verification), and bank deposits exceeding ₹20 lakh.

A case has been registered against Nayak under Cell Division PS Case No. 4/2025, under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.