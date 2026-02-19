Dhenkanal: In a timely act of support, the Sub-Collector of Kamakhyanagar in Odisha's Dhenkanal district ensured that two girl students reached their Matric examination centre on time after they were found stranded at a bus stand on Thursday morning.

The state government has allowed students who had discontinued their studies midway to appear directly for the Matric examination through the State Open School system. Two such students from the Bhuban centre were scheduled to write their exam at Bhaniram High School in Dhenkanal town, located at Korian, around 35 kilometres from Kamakshyanagar.

At around 8.20 am, just 40 minutes before the examination was to begin at 9 am, former Zilla Parishad member Krushna Chandra Sahu spotted the two students wandering at the Kamakshyanagar bus stand with their admit cards. Realising that they might miss their examination due to lack of transport, he immediately took them to the residence of Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Dinamani Nayak and explained the situation.

Understanding the urgency, the Sub-Collector arranged his official vehicle to transport the students to the examination centre. He also informed the Dhenkanal District Education Officer over the phone about the matter.

The two students reached the examination centre at around 9.35 am and were allowed to appear for the test. They later expressed their gratitude to the Sub-Collector for his timely help, which enabled them to take the important examination.