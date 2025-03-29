Bhubaneswar: Many exotic species including king snakes, monitor lizards and little chameleons allegedly being smuggled from Bangkok were seized at Bhubaneswar airport today.

The Department of Customs seized a luggage that contained the species being trafficked to Chennai from Thai capital Bangkok via Bhubaneswar in a flight.

The Custom officials rescued nine king snakes, 10 chameleons, 12 tortoises and monitor lizards and detained a youth from Chennai for questioning.

The accused person carried the luggage containing exotic species for sale. The baggage was seized after he reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar, informed Ranjit Kumar Mohanty, Assistant Commissioner, Department of Customs.