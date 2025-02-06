Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over long delay in addressing public grievances at various levels, Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) directed its officials to expedite the process for redressal of complaints.

"Public hearing is one of the best programmes of Odisha Government that provides a platform for citizens to lodge their grievances with authorities of government from anywhere and at any time. While reviewing the status of complaints received, it has been observed that many complaints have been delayed for a long time in taking prompt action at various levels, due to which the complainants are repeatedly visiting Chief Minister's Grievance Cell with similar complaints," the CMO stated in a letter to senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, SPs and district collectors.

The CMO directed the officials to expedite the process of redressal of grievances and take disciplinary action under Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, against the officials who are deliberately negligent in redressal of complaints.