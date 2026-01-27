Cuttack: Expelled Congress leader and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim on Tuesday revealed the name options for his new political party, which is set to be launched soon in Odisha.

‘Odisha Janata Congress’ or ‘Odisha Lok Congress’ under consideration

According to sources, the Odisha-centric regional party, to be headed by Moquim, is likely to be named either Odisha Janata Congress or Odisha Lok Congress. However, the final decision on the party’s name is yet to be taken.

New regional outfit to be announced by March end

According to reports, two mega rallies -- women's rally and farmers' rally -- are scheduled on January 30 and February 5 respectively.

The new party will officially be announced in March last week, Moquim informed media.

Party to follow Congress ideology, says Moquim

Clarifying his stand, Moquim said the new party would remain secular and would be formed on the ideological foundations of the Congress. “Whether the party will be named Odisha Janata Congress or Odisha Lok Congress is yet to be decided. But it will be secular and rooted in Congress ideology,” he said.

Focus on Odisha and Constitutional values

Addressing the media, Moquim said the party would work exclusively for the people of Odisha and function in line with the Constitution of India drafted by B.R. Ambedkar. “Congress means congregation. The name Congress will remain intact in our new party, making it a people’s party,” he added.

Open invitation to leaders across parties

Responding to reports of mass resignations from Congress in recent days, Moquim said leaders across political parties are quitting for various reasons. “Those who wish to join our party are most welcome,” he said.

Background: Expulsion from Congress

Moquim had recently announced plans to float a new regional party following his expulsion from the Congress in December last year. The party had cited “anti-party activities” after Moquim wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking the removal of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that “age is not on his side.”