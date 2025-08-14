Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully hosted the Aesthetic Surgery Conference 2025, a landmark event that brought together leading national and international experts in plastic and aesthetic surgery.

The three-day conference was organised by the Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons of Odisha (APRASO), in collaboration with the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (IAAPS) and AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The scientific programme covered a wide spectrum of topics, including facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, body contouring, breast aesthetics, minimally invasive techniques, and regenerative medicine.

Renowned surgeons shared advanced surgical skills, cutting-edge technologies, and the latest evidence-based practices. Live surgical demonstrations featured procedures such as rhinoplasty, abdominoplasty, and breast reduction, while hands-on workshops trained participants in injectables, aesthetic lasers, thread lifts, and regenerative therapies.

The conference drew over 150 delegates, including surgeons, residents, and allied health professionals.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Prasanta Mohapatra, Dean, Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ruchi Gupta, President, APRASO, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Giri, Organising Chairman & Head, Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Unmesh Kumar Jena, Organising Secretary, Dr. Medha Bhave, President, IAAPS, Dr. Venkata Ramana, Vice President, IAAPS, Dr. Rajat Gupta, Secretary, IAAPS.

Key experts demonstrated a range of aesthetic surgical procedures, including abdominoplasty, breast reduction surgery, and rhinoplasties.

On the second and third days, the event featured an engaging scientific programme. The Chief Guest, Dr. Manas Ranjan Sahoo, Vice Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences, addressed the gathering, praising the collaborative efforts to advance aesthetic surgery training in the region.

The Workshop-cum-CME served as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, skill enhancement, and professional networking among plastic surgeons and trainees—reinforcing the role of aesthetic surgery in improving patient outcomes and quality of life.