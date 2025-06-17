Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Crocodile Day, the 50th anniversary of Odisha’s pioneering crocodile conservation project was celebrated on Monday under the aegis of the State Wildlife Headquarters of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department. The event was held at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

In a video message, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganeshram Singkhuntia reiterated the State Government’s commitment to protecting water bodies, forests, and wildlife. He emphasised the importance of maintaining ecological balance in wetlands to ensure the continued success of the crocodile conservation project.

Speaking at the event as Chief Guest, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Satyabrata Sahu, highlighted the success of the State’s crocodile breeding efforts. “It is a matter of pride that over 200 mugger crocodiles were recorded in this year’s census,” he said.

Launched in 1975 with the support of the Government of India and the United Nations, the crocodile conservation programme in Odisha has evolved into one of the country's most successful wildlife recovery initiatives.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force Suresh Panth, who attended as Guest of Honour, spoke about measures taken to prevent human-crocodile conflict. “We’ve built enclosures and safe bathing areas along riverbanks. Additionally, compassionate assistance is being extended to conflict victims,” he noted.

OUAT Vice-Chancellor Pravat Kumar Raul proposed the establishment of an academic centre for wildlife research and conservation within the university campus.

In his welcome address, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Prem Kumar Jha described the 50th anniversary as a "glorious chapter in the history of Indian wildlife conservation."

During the event, ACS Sahu launched a documentary film titled ‘Crocodile Conservation in Odisha’. He also unveiled a book on gharials, a commemorative brochure marking 50 years of conservation, and the interim report ‘Species Recovery of Gharial in River Mahanadi’.

The programme included a photo exhibition on five decades of crocodile conservation in Odisha.

Distinguished experts were also felicitated for their contributions:

Dr. Lala Ashwini Kumar Singh for work on gharials,

Dr. Sudhakar Kar for saltwater crocodile research, and

Professor Dr. Sudarshan Maharana for his lifelong dedication to gharial conservation.

Dr. Manoj V. Nayar, Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of Nandankanan, delivered the vote of thanks.

A week-long awareness and conservation campaign will be held across all crocodile range divisions from June 17 to 25, including the five major divisions—Mangrove Forest Division, Satkosia Wildlife, Similipal North and South, and Berhampur Forest Division—along with nine others and Nandankanan.