Sundargarh: Normal life was affected in Odisha's Sundargarh as the Koshal Samaj today observed a bandh in the district over the alleged exploitation of 90 local women by their employers in Tamil Nadu.

The protesters blocked State Highway 10 in the district, affecting the movement of vehicles. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade.

Some educational institutions and business establishments remained closed in view of the bandh observance.

Earlier, members of the Koshal Samaj had staged a nine-day sit-in outside the Sundargarh District Collector's office, demanding the safe return of the women. Despite the district administration dispatching a team to Tamil Nadu to bring them back, the effort proved unsuccessful.

These women, who were reportedly sent to Tamil Nadu to receive training and employment under a government-run skill development program, are said to have faced harsh working conditions and mistreatment.

Allegedly, after receiving 45 days of sewing training at a centre in Cuttack, the women were secretly sent to work at a garment manufacturing company in Tamil Nadu without informing their families. Reports suggest that they were forced to work for 8-10 hours a day under severe conditions. They were allegedly not allowed to return home, subjected to verbal abuse for mistakes, and compelled to work even when unwell.

Their family members alleged that the company has refused to release them. The families of the women had previously submitted a memorandum to the Additional District Collector on January 15, seeking urgent intervention. However, delay in addressing the issue has intensified the protests.

The Koshal Samaj has warned of continuing demonstrations until the women are safely brought back home and action is taken against those responsible for their alleged exploitation.