Jajpur: A powerful explosion in Chhatia under Barachana police limits claimed the lives of two individuals and left another critically injured on Monday. The blast occurred in broad daylight, prompting immediate police response.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal, who visited the site at Chanditala, confirmed the deaths and said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. A scientific team has collected samples from the site, which will be examined in a forensic laboratory to help determine the origin and nature of the blast.

SP Shrimal added the investigation will also focus on how the explosive materials were procured and whether the victims had any prior involvement with such substances.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Pingua and Mantu Patra. The third victim, Nepali Murti, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The explosion was reportedly so intense that one victim’s body was dismembered, while the lower half of another’s body was found several feet away from the torso—underscoring the severity of the blast.

Authorities continue to probe the incident, and further details are expected following forensic analysis.