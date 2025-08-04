Rourkela: Maoists allegedly triggered multiple Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts in the last 24 hours, disrupting railway operations and spreading panic across the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

Early this morning, separate IED explosions occurred near Karampada railway station in Jharkhand and at Renjda station under K Balang police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district. This followed another explosion yesterday on the Bimalagarh section, resulting in the disruption of train operations.

According to reports, Maoists had put posters on railway tracks warning of attacks and carried out blasts targeting railway infrastructure. One railway employee lost his life in the explosion, while another was critically injured and is battling for life at a private hospital.

Security forces, including CRPF and RPF personnel, have cordoned off Karampada station. Railway staff working in the area have been confined to the running room for safety, with RPF guarding the premises due to potential threats to their lives.

In view of the situation, authorities have ordered a suspension of all train movement on the Bimalagarh line until further notice. To disrupt communication among Maoists, the CRPF has reportedly installed jammers at the blast sites, resulting in a complete mobile network shutdown in the area.

In the aftermath of the Maoist violence, fear has gripped several border villages in both Odisha and Jharkhand. Shops and marketplaces remained closed, especially in regions like Jareikela under the Bisra block. Most private buses avoided routes to Jareikela, Bhalulata, and other border villages, leaving 'Aama Bus' as the sole operator.