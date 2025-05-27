Koida: An explosives-laden truck hijacked earlier in the day by over 30 suspected Maoists was recovered this evening following a joint combing operation by Sundargarh police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The vehicle was found deep inside the Saranda forest, and the explosives onboard are estimated to be worth ₹1.5 lakh.

As per reports, the truck had departed from Badagaon and was headed toward mines located at Banko, near the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Around noon, just a few kilometers from its destination, the truck was intercepted by over 30 unidentified individuals. Believed to be Maoists, the group allegedly forced the driver and other occupants to exit the vehicle before driving it away to an undisclosed location.

Based on a complaint lodged by the mine authorities, a special police team was formed. In coordination with CRPF personnel, a search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of the truck at around 7:30 PM.

Security forces have been conducting anti-Maoist operations in the forests under the jurisdiction of K. Balang Police Station for the past several days. Today's hijacking is suspected to be an act of retaliation by Maoist elements in response to the ongoing crackdown.