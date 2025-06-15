Sundargarh: The Odisha Police have recovered 3,811.30 kg of explosives that were earlier looted by armed individuals in Sundargarh district and arrested the prime accused of the offence, an official press release issued today said.

A group of 10 to 15 armed individuals, including women and identifying themselves as terrorists, intercepted a vehicle carrying explosives in Sundargarh district and looted over 3.8 tonnes of explosive material. The Odisha Police have since launched a major investigation, resulting in the recovery of the stolen consignment and the arrest of a key suspect.

According to a press release by the Rourkela Police, the incident occurred on May 27. The armed group, speaking Hindi and Sadri, intercepted the explosives-laden vehicle en route from Itma store to Banko quarry. The attackers forcibly diverted the vehicle into a nearby forest, looted 200 packets of CDET brand Explosive Prime, released the driver, and then fled the scene.

For the probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of the Additional SP. The team launched a multifaceted probe involving forensic analysis, scrutiny of telecom data, and interrogation of multiple individuals.

During the investigation, George Munda, a resident of Kulu Munda village in Sundargarh, was identified as the key conspirator. Police revealed that Munda had long opposed the operations of the stone quarry and had ties with Maoist groups. He is accused of sharing intelligence with the extremists and facilitating the attack. Interrogation confirmed his frequent meetings with Naxal operatives and his role in the planning and execution of the heist.

The police have recovered a total of 3,811.30 kg of looted explosives from the Odisha-Jharkhand border region following sustained operations.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other conspirators involved in the attack.