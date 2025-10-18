Koraput: The Central University of Odisha’s decision to expel five students from the Agriculture Science Department has sparked widespread criticism among students and parents.

The five students, including a first-year female student, were expelled for allegedly making derogatory and lewd remarks against faculty members in a private WhatsApp group. The issue surfaced after one of the group members shared screenshots of the chats with the Head of the Department (HoD), which reportedly contained objectionable comments targeting the HoD and other teachers.

Following the disclosure, the HoD submitted a written complaint to the Vice-Chancellor on September 25. Acting on the complaint, the Vice-Chancellor constituted a five-member disciplinary committee to probe the matter and submit a report.

The committee, after reviewing the evidence, recommended disciplinary action citing violation of Ordinance 49, Section 6(xxii) of the university rules, which prescribes ideal conduct for students on campus. The panel reportedly suggested penalties such as a fine, temporary campus suspension, or rustication. However, the university administration opted for expulsion.

Parents of the expelled students have strongly objected to what they term as a “hasty” decision, questioning why the university acted within just two days of the complaint, on September 27, without counselling the students or informing their parents.

They also raised concerns over the inconsistency in the disciplinary measures, alleging despite similar charges against all five, the administration imposed different levels of punishment.

Also read: Central University of Odisha researchers find new freshwater fish from Kolab River

One of the expelled students has approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while the parent of another has stated his intention to appeal to the President of India and the Union Education Minister for intervention.

Attempts to contact the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for their comments remained unsuccessful.