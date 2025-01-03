Bhubaneswar: In order to augment the income of farmers, the Odisha Cabinet approved extension of the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) for another five years.

Following the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja stated a proposal given by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department for the extension of MKUY has received the Cabinet nod. Ahuja added budgetary provision of ₹847.14 Crore has been also approved to provide subsidy to the agri-entrepreneurs.

Introduced in June 2028, the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana aims at encouraging agri-entrepreneurs and generating employment opportunities in the farm and allied sectors.

The scheme was revised earlier twice in December 2020 and January 2024.

Official sources said the potential of the state under agriculture and allied sectors will be exploited with this decision. This will also result in rapid modernisation of the agricultural and allied sectors.

In another key decision, the State Cabinet approved transfer of the administration of minor mineral resources to the Department of Steel and Mines from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The Directorate of Mines and Geology and Directorate of Minor Minerals under the department will manage administration of exploration, auction and transaction of major minerals and administration of the minor minerals respectively.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in montly pension to ₹3,500 for differently abled with over 80 per cent disability and persons aged 80 or above.

A total of nine proposals were approved in today’s State Cabinet meeting.