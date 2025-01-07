Konark: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today visited the Sun Temple here after spending the last night at the Konark Eco Retreat.

Jaishankar and his wife expressed admiration for the ancient architectural marvels of Odisha. During their visit to the Interpretation Centre, the couple was provided with a comprehensive overview of the rich cultural and historical significance behind the construction of the Sun Temple.

He is also scheduled to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today.

A three-tier security arrangement has been implemented in Konark in view of the Minister's visit. Extensive police deployment has been made across sensitive locations in the area.

The road to Konark has been fortified with heightened security under the supervision of the Puri District Collector and Superintendent of Police.

Jaishankar on Monday evening reached Bhubaneswar on a five-day Odisha visit to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held in the capital city between January 8 and 10.

“I am confident that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated in a grand way. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has told me that all the preparations for the 3-day event have been completed. I hope that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be a grand success in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Jaishankar told media persons on Monday.