Angul: Extramarital affair with a married woman proved costly for a man as he was brutally killed by his paramour's husband and kin at his residence in Odisha's Angul district.

The deceased person has been identified as Babaji Nayak of Masunihata village under Kaniha police limits in Angul district.

The incident occurred while Babaji was sleeping at his home last night.

According to reports, Babaji, a married man, was in a relationship with another woman identified as Rinki Natak, wife of Bibhuti Nayak of Kakudia village. Both are staying together at his residence for last seven months.

Strongly reacting to the incident, Rinki's husband Bibhuti and brother-in-law Bhola Nayak hacked Babaji with a Katuri (an indigenous fatal weapon) while he was sleeping at his home in the midnight.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he was declared dead.