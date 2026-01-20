Cuttack: In a move aimed at enhancing public convenience and strengthening digital governance, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) has launched a digital payment facility through Point of Sale (PoS) systems.

The facility has been made operational at the CDA office located at Arunodaya Bhawan, Cuttack.

In addition, a dedicated Digital Payment Cell has been set up at the Finance Branch single-window counter to facilitate smooth transactions.

Under the new system, allottees, licensees and applicants can make payments of up to ₹5 lakh through QR code, UPI and card swipe modes. With the introduction of this facility, cash deposits up to ₹5 lakh will no longer be accepted at the CDA office for payments raised against demands.

To ensure accountability and transparency, all branch officers have been directed to submit a copy of each demand letter to the Digital Payment Cell.

Vice-Chairperson of CDA, Kirandeep Kaur Sahota, said the initiative would significantly improve efficiency in office operations.

“The introduction of the digital payment system will bring greater transparency and efficiency in office functioning. It will also expedite the payment process and save valuable time for allottees, who will no longer be required to visit banks repeatedly to obtain demand drafts for smaller amounts,” she said.