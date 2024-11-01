Bhubaneswar: While Cyclone 'Dana' crossed the Odisha coast on October 25, a media report published today claimed that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted regarding the formation of another cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

However, the report, published on a news website, is misleading as it is not based on any official forecast by the IMD.

The All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued by the IMD today has not mentioned about any possible cyclonic storm.

Moreover, the 'North Indian Ocean Extended Range Outlook for Cyclogenesis' issued by the IMD on Thursday, based on which the media report was published, didn't forecast about formation of cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

As per the outlook, most of the deterministic weather models are indicating the likely formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 5th November with gradual westwards movement towards Tamil Nadu coast till 9th November with no significant intensification.

However, ECMM is indicating a moderate (40-60%) probability of formation of a depression over the south Bay of Bengal around 7th November, the outlook said.

Cyclogenesis probability forecast based on IMD’s dynamical statistical model indicates a 30-40% probability of cyclogenesis over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts/ Comorin area during week 1 (Nov 1 to Nov 7). During week 2 (Nov 8 to 14), 20-30% (low) probability of cyclogenesis over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts and 30-40% probability of cyclogenesis over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea, the outlook added.