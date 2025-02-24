Dhenkanal: Failing to prepare chicken curry cost a woman in Dhenkanal district her life. Per reports, Suniti Pingua in Sadangi village under Gondia police limits did not serve chicken curry to husband, Jena Pingua as per his demand.

Irked over not finding the curry in his plate, Jena slapped wife Suniti. The hit on her face was so hard that she died on the spot. The incident occurred at Munda Basti in the village last night.

When neighbours came to know about the matter, they called up the police. They said Jena was in inebriated condition during the incident.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Police official sources said Jena has been arrested and confessed to the crime during questioning.