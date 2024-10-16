Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police today busted a fake call center operating in Bhubaneswar and detained as many as five persons in this connection.

As per reports, the illegal call center was functioning from Kanchan Apartment in Sundarpada area of the capital city.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the apartment, where the cops found and seized several items and equipment.

Police were questioning the detained individuals to gather more information regarding the illegal activity.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said, "The investigation is still in its early stages. This is a technical matter, and we will provide more detailed information once our experts complete their probe."