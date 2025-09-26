Bhadrak: Bhadrak Rural Police have arrested a man impersonating as a police officer and seized uniforms, badges, and other objectionable items during a raid at a hotel in Bhadrak district.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Singh Ranawat, a resident of Jharkhand.

According to police, Ranawat had been visiting West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha over the past year, posing as a Railway Police officer and even a DSP. He was staying at a hotel under Bhadrak Rural police limits when a late-night raid was conducted on Thursday based on a tip-off.

During the raid, police seized 38 items from his possession, including a car, a fake gun, police uniforms of different states, railway police attire, badges, a baton, bank passbooks, ATM cards, and other materials.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bhadrak Additional SP Arup Abhisek Behera said that identity cards, stamps of Jharkhand Police, Assam Police, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also recovered.

The accused was produced before a local court following his arrest.