Balangir: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch today arrested two persons in Titilagarh town of Odisha's Balangir district for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes.

During the raid, officials seized counterfeit notes with a total face value of Rs 50,000, all in Rs 500 denomination, from the accused.

Reports said the fake currency notes were of high quality and closely resembled genuine currency, raising concerns about the scale of the racket. The duo was reportedly involved in both the production and distribution of the forged currency.

The STF has launched a detailed probe to trace the source of the materials used in the printing of the counterfeit notes. Efforts are also on to identify others who may have been involved in the network or purchased the fake currency.