Balangir: A fake doctor from West Bengal, identified as Palash Biswas, has been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal clinic in Odisha’s Balangir district.

Biswas, a native of Rameswarpur in West Bengal, had been running the clinic in Sindhekela for several years without proper qualifications. All of Biswas' medical degrees were fake.

As per reports, Biswas' suspicious activities raised concerns among the locals, who lodged complaints with police. Acting on the complaints, police conducted a raid on the clinic.

During the raid, the cops seized documents proving that Biswas was falsely claiming to be an MBBS doctor.

A case has been filed against Biswas while further probe was underway.