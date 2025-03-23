Rourkela: Police today busted a fake engine oil manufacturing unit operating in the Bisra area of Odisha's Rourkela city. The illegal facility was running inside a rented house, where counterfeit engine oil was being produced and packaged under the names of reputed brands.

During the raid, police seized around 4,000 litres of fake engine oil along with a large number of empty bottles, labels, and packaging materials resembling those of well-known companies. The accused allegedly copied brand logos and packaging designs to sell counterfeit products in the market.

One person has been detained in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway. Police are interrogating the suspect to trace the supply chain and identify others involved in the illegal operation.