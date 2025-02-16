Puri: The administration of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has uncovered a fraudulent scheme involving fake websites that deceive devotees in the name of Bhakta Nivas.

Following the revelation, the temple’s Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee, requested the Director General of the Crime Branch to take legal action against the culprits.

In a letter to the police official, Padhee said bookings for the temple's Bhakta Nivas are conducted only through the temple’s authorized websites, www.shreejagannatha.in and www.stayatpurijagannatha.in. However, certain fraudsters have created counterfeit websites to mislead devotees and collect money in the name of accommodation bookings.

The temple administration has also found evidence of a fake bank account being used for financial transactions related to this scam. Given the seriousness of the matter, the administration has urged immediate intervention from the Crime Branch.