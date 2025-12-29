Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Monday attributed the decline in the number of migratory birds at Chilika Lake this year to the impact of climate change.

The Minister said around 10,000 fewer migratory birds have arrived at Chilika so far this season compared to 2024.

Reaffirming the safety and security of migratory birds at the lake, Singhkhuntia said the Forest Department has taken several measures to protect their habitat and ensure a disturbance-free environment.

He added more migratory birds are expected to arrive in the coming weeks due to prevailing cold weather conditions.

Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and serves as a major wintering ground for thousands of migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia, and Europe.