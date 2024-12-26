Berhampur: A farmer died by suicide in Ganjma district reportedly over paddy crop loss due to unseasonal rain in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Banamali Penthei, a resident of Badamadhapur at Baranga area in Ganjam district. He is survived by four daughters and one son.

According to reports, Banamali, a sharecropper, had borrowed around Rs 2 lakh money for farming at 5 acre land. The unseasonal rain under impact of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast caused extensive damage to harvested paddy, which got sprouted.

Unable to bear the huge loss, the 64-year-old farmer ended his life inside a toilet.

On receiving information, Chatrapur police IIC reached the spot and initiated investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, authorities admitted to the crop loss report due to unseasonal rain in the state and decided to open the mandi following damage assessment.

"The mandi will be reopened in view of the current situation. The schedule will be notified soon. The assessment on crop loss is yet to be carried out due to incessant rain. We have discussed the issue with the Agriculture and Co-operation departments and a meeting with these departments along with other departments is scheduled on December 28," informed Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on crop loss .

He said that the Chief Minister will be informed about the situation after receiving the crop damage report.

"If someone is left out of the survey, he/she can complain to the revenue department. The government is monitoring the situation with utmost sensitivity. All the ministers and MLAs are working at ground zero to assess the situation as the present government is very sensitive to resolve the farmers' issue," Pujari said.