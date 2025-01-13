Bhubaneswar: Addressing the concerns of farmers about the loss to kharif crops post-harvest, the Odisha Government has ensured disbursal of compensation among the affected farmers.

Official sources said the compensation amount of ₹21.96 Crore is being credited to the bank account of farmers.

Insurance companies have been providing the compensation to the farmers for the losses in around one lakh plots, added the official sources.

The Agricultural Insurance Company of India Ltd, SBI General Insurance Company Ltd, Future Generali India Insurance Ltd and Reliance GIC Ltd who were directed by the Odisha Government to carry out field assessment of the Kharif crop losses.

After completion of the assessment, disbursal of the compensation is being undertaken, the official sources stated.

During the month of December, kharif crops especially harvested paddy were damaged due to the unseasonal rain twice. In order to compensate the affected farmers at the earliest, the State Government asked the farmers to register on the Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojana portal and inform about the losses within 72 hours.

Later, the deadline for registration and submission of the crop loss details was extended for another three days.

The official sources said the registered farmers of the Fasal Bima Yojana mentioned on the portal about crop losses in 2,00,729 plots. In Ganjam district, the highest number of 47,969 applications were submitted.

As many as 1,62,972 applications were received from Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur districts.