Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today said that the income of farmers in Odisha has increased after the BJP came to power in the state. He said the condition of farmers was poor during the BJD government, and Odisha ranked among the lowest in the country in terms of farmers’ income.

Speaking at a government event where financial assistance was disbursed under the CM-Kisan scheme, the Chief Minister targeted the previous BJD regime, saying, “Fourteen months ago, when the BJD was in power, official reports clearly stated that farmers in Odisha were suffering losses rather than making profits. Compared to farmers in other states, Odisha’s farmers were far behind. The state was ranked second from the bottom at the national level.”

Majhi said that the BJP government treated the issue seriously soon after taking charge. “In our very first Cabinet meeting, we decided to provide input subsidies to farmers. So far, around 19.72 lakh farmers have received subsidies for both Kharif and Rabi crops,” he informed.

According to official figures, the state government has procured a record 92.73 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers. A total of ₹7,537 crore has been given to farmers as input subsidy, the CM said.

Majhi added that with the combined support from various central and state schemes like PM-Kisan, CM-Kisan, and Subhadra, the annual income of farmers in Odisha has now increased by ₹58,000 annually.

“Odisha’s farmers were among the poorest in the country under the BJD rule. We are now working to change that,” the Chief Minister said.