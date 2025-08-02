Jeypore (Koraput): In a tragic accident, a man and five-year-old son lost their lives after their motorcycle was hit by a van near Koraput Sadar on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report. The duo was reportedly en route to Podagada when the accident occurred near a Kanyashram along National Highway-326.

The van involved in the collision was carrying Kanwariyas and was traveling from Kakariguma to Gupteswar. The impact of the crash was so intense that the motorcycle caught fire and was completely gutted in the ensuing blaze.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.