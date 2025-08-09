Bhubaneswar: A young B.Sc. Nursing student from Nabarangpur district, who had consumed pesticide after being allegedly harassed by a youth, died today during treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The deceased, identified as Kalpana Ray from Dumurimunda in Nabarangpur district, was a second-year B.Sc. Nursing student at a college in Jeypore.

According to reports, Satyajit Sarkar, a youth from a neighbouring village, was allegedly in a one-sided affair with Kalpana and had been harassing her on multiple occasions. On July 13, when Kalpana went to Jeypore to buy groceries, Satyajit reportedly assaulted her in public. She approached the police for help, but the matter was resolved through talks.

Two days later, on July 15, Kalpana lodged an FIR against Satyajit at the Jeypore Police Station and returned to her village. However, no immediate action was taken. In the meantime, Satyajit allegedly made some photographs of Kalpana and her boyfriend viral.

Fearing public humiliation, Kalpana consumed pesticide on July 17. Her family rushed her to a local hospital, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur. On July 21, following doctors’ advice, she was brought back home and admitted to Umerkote hospital, before being transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed.

Based on the family’s complaint, police have arrested Satyajit and another youth accused of circulating the photographs.