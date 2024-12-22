Bhubaneswar: A female elephant was found dead at Baliadhipa in Similipal National Park of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, today.

Forest officials said the exact cause of the pachyderm's death is unknown. Bangriposi Ranger Maheshwar Singh said the reason for the death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

As per reports, the locals initially spotted the carcass and informed the Forest officials. The animal, estimated to be about five years old, was found collapsed and unresponsive.

Upon receiving the information, DFO Uma Mahesh, along with Maheshwar Singh, veterinary experts, and Forest staff, arrived at the site to investigate.

Despite preliminary observations, no conclusive details about the cause of death have been revealed.

Further investigation is underway under the direction of the DFO. The post-mortem report is expected to shed light on the actual cause of death.