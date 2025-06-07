Bhubaneswar: A female health worker and her lover were found hanging in a closed room in Mahanga area of Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

The deceased have been identified as Chinmayee Bhoi (25) of Balisahi and her lover Devendra Munda (aged around 25) of Ramakrushnapur in Salipur area of Cuttack.

Chinmayee was working as a female health worker at Raisunguda primary health centre (PHC). She was in a relationship with Devendra for last few years.

The young couple was staying in a rented accommodation at Khandola village under Mahanga police limits for last four days.

The couple’s rented house was found locked from inside till late in the morning. They also did not respond when a few villagers knocked on their doors.

Suspecting something unpleasant, Khirod Lenka, the owner of the house, informed the incident to police.

Soon, a police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the locked room in the presence of local Tahsildar.

The couple was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the room. The police seized the bodies and sent them to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city for postnotum.

The cops have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the incident.

Preliminary investigation, however, suggests that the young couple ended their lives by hanging themselves with the help of a sari, police said.