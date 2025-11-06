Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a female Home Guard posted at the Chandrasekharpur Police Station, Bhubaneswar died by suicide today. The deceased has been identified as Sujata.

According to reports, Sujata ended her life by consuming poison. She was reportedly under mental distress following the death of her husband about seven months ago.

Family members said they had deleted some photographs of her late husband from her mobile phone to help her cope with the loss.

Sujata is survived by two children. After her husband’s demise, she had been the sole breadwinner of the family. Her death has left the family devastated, a relative said.