Bhubaneswar: The Dussehra festivities in Odisha may be affected by rains, with sources at the Meteorological Department predicting wet weather in several parts of the state under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The low-pressure system is likely to form around September 25–26, officials said. However, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty surface winds of 30–40 kmph have been forecast in several districts between September 17 and 21.

Meanwhile, preparations for Vijaya Dashami, which falls on October 2 this year, are already underway. Puja pandals have been set up at various places across the state, adding to the festive atmosphere despite the looming rain threat.