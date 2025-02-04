Bhubaneswar: FICCI Odisha State Council today organized the “Post Budget Analysis Session 2025 – 26” here.

Pankaj Kumar Satija, Chairman, FICCI Odisha State Council & EIC – FAMD, Tata Steel Ltd welcomed the delegates & speakers to the session. He briefed about the impact of Union Budget on the Industry in general & mining sector in particular. Narrating about the budget he said it is futuristic & inclusive. Hailing the budget as growth oriented, he said that The Union Budget 2024-25 focused on growth and stability, with significant allocations for skilling & job creation, housing, and agriculture. The budget also emphasizes building infrastructure and support to MSMEs aimed at stimulating economic growth and reinforcing investor confidence. Overall, it's an impactful budget for all, he concluded.

Abani Kant Nayak, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Government of India mentioned that the announcement of Direct Tax code is a welcome move. Zero tax on income up to 12 lacs will surely benefit the middle-class people, he said. Overall, this budget will work as a consumption stimulus and help in realistic GDP growth, he mentioned.

Poonam Mohapatra, Director, MGM Agritech & Research Institute said that it is a forward-thinking budget focusing on overall development & economic growth. She emphasized the impact of the Union Budget on the Agriculture, clean energy & women led development.

Avishek Jaiswal, Partner, Ernst Young LLP highlighted the impact of the budget on the Indirect Taxes whereas A K Sabat, Partner, A. K. Sabat & Co. analyzed the impact on direct taxes.

Rajen Padhi, Commercial Director, B-One Business House Pvt Ltd and Dr Sanjeev Mahapatra, MD, Terrablock Machinery shared their views on the impact of the Union Budget 2024-25 on exports & international trade and MSME & Skill development respectively. Srihari Patra, Asst. Director, FICCI Odisha proposed the vote of thanks.