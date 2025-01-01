Bhubaneswar: During a meeting with the Chairpersons of different service commissions, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed them to fill the vacancies in departments especially those providing emergency services at the earliest.

On the first day of the year 2025, the Chief Minister asked the commission Chairpersons to recruit manpower as early as possible against the vacancies at the Health, Home, Education, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Departments. He stressed on error-free, independent and expeditious selection process.

The Chief Minister during the meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan said, if the manpower of the Government increases, then it would be able to deliver better services to people.

He said the State Government is aiming to employ 1.5 lakh individuals in the public sector in next five years. Of them, as many as 65,000 Government jobs will be created in next two years.

Different departments have 1,10,557 vacancies currently. Majhi directed the service commissions to propose the departments to fill those vacancies by March 31, 2025. He suggested to carry out special recruitment drives for SC and ST candidates against the vacancies reserved for the concerned categories within a particular timeframe.

It was decided in the meeting to include members from the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department in the Empowered Committee of the Finance Department. The restructuring of the Empowered Committee will help examination and reservation of the differently-abled in the employment.

He said to fill the vacancies in Group-D category, approval of the Empowered Committee is not required.

The Chief Minister proposed to set up an examination centre of the Public Service Commission at Jeypore so that candidates from the undivided Koraput will appear the competitive examination without trouble. Currently, there are five examination centres of the Public Service Commission in the State.

The Odisha Public Service Commission’s Chairman Arun Sarangi, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission Chairman Abhay, the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission Chairman Lalit Das, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja; Additional Chief Secretary of CM, Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration department Surendra Kumar and members of the Commissions and senior officials were in attendance at the meeting.