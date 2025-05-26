Bhubaneswar: The Federation of Indian Minerals Industries (FIMI) is holding a two-day summit in the Odisha capital here to prepare a roadmap for sustainable mining in India.

The ‘Sustainable Mining Summit’ was inaugurated by Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain today. The summit aims at deliberating on various issues concerning the sustainability in mining activities. The discussions will result in a roadmap for sustainable mining in India.

“It is necessary for the mining industry to focus on sustainable development. The state government has taken many progressive steps, including continuous auction of mineral blocks, introduction of technology in online platforms such as mineral dispatch and supply chain in mining, to facilitate the development of mining industry in Odisha,” said the Minister.

As India is approaching towards achieving the long-term strategy to reach net-zero by 2070, it is necessary to develop a roadmap, to address the issues and integrate sustainability for decarbonizing the sector. Various stakeholders, including government agencies, regulators, industry stalwarts, practicing managers, academicians and strategists came together on this platform to deliberate on the very important issues of Indian Mining History.

FIMI Managing Committee member Prabodh Mohanty delivered the welcome address at the summit. Arun Misra, Chairman of Governing Council, FIMI-SMI, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited gave the introductory remarks. “Mining industry is the pillar for creation and success of all other industries in India,” he said.

Pankaj Satija, Chairman, Skill Council for Mining Sector, delivered the vote of thanks. “With the introduction of star rating in mining, most of the mining companies have moved forward in their sustainably journey. However, goal posts are always changing with increased expectations from different stakeholders. We can always move towards net zero mining with equipment running on battery or hydrogen and plants running on renewables power. Industry needs to work on interconnectedness of water, energy, climate change and biodiversity,” he stated.

More than 200 participants attended the summit. During the summit, FIMI’s Study report on ‘Adoption of Cleaner Vehicles for the Indian Mining Industry” was released.

This study report provides key insights into the application of cleaner fuels such as electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, biofuels, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in mining operations, including ancillary activities.

The study further outlines strategic recommendations and a phased roadmap to facilitate early adoption, scale deployment, and ensure long-term sustainability of cleaner fuel-based HEMMs in Indian mining operations.

The study was undertaken under the able guidance of steering committee comprising of industry experts and original equipment manufacturers. It was undertaken in association with Deloitte, which played a crucial role in preparing the report.