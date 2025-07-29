Jajpur: An FIR has been registered against BJD leader and former minister Pritiranjan Gharai and six others following a road mishap that took place near a mosque on the Danagadi-Duburi road in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The incident occurred on July 27 when a motorcycle was hit by a bus, leading to the death of 32-year-old Abhimanyu Mahanta of Natishahi village under Bhandhagaon panchayat. Another person, Lakshmidhar Mahakud from Rangkia village, was injured in the accident.

In the aftermath of the incident, locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation. During the protest, it was alleged that Pritiranjan Gharai and his associates abused police and government officials, incited people to disrupt law and order, and even threatened to set vehicles on fire.

Based on a complaint by Kalinganagar police officer Prakash Kumar Sahu, an FIR was lodged at the Kalinganagar police station against Gharai and six others-- Manoranjan Haibru, Tuku Sahu, Sudam Pahi, Sagar Dhir, Jatia Patra, and Minja Patra.

Charges have been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 191(2), 221, 285, 126(2), 49, 296, 351, 351(3), 115(2), 326(F), and 190.

This is not the first time Gharai has been involved in controversy. In a recent incident, he was seen pressuring a senior police officer inside the Kaliaapani police station, a video of which had gone viral.