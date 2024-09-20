Keonjhar: A fire broke out at the Ghasipura branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Odisha's Keonjhar district, late last night.

Some valuables and important documents worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the fire mishap. Luckily, cash, computers, and other equipment are reportedly safe.

While the exact cause of the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained, initial reports suggest that it may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

Fortunately, no one was injured as the incident occurred at night and no one was inside.

Passers-by initially noticed the blaze and informed the Fire Services department. The Fire Services personnel arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flame.